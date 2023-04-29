Here’s the low-down on Edinburgh’s population, its economy, environment, weather and visitors

How much has Edinburgh’s population increased? How does our life expectancy compare with other places? Is tourism recovering? How do we rate on recycling? The answers to these and many other questions are contained in the latest edition of Edinburgh by Numbers.

The city council publication, now in its 16th year, provides a fascinating insight into the ever-changing city. The statistical overview looks at the Capital’s population, its economy and its environment, as well as how people live and work and those who are visiting the city. It also compares Edinburgh against the other big cities in Scotland – Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee – and the top eight largest UK cities outside London – Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and Bradford.

City council leader Cammy Day said Edinburgh was often cited as “one of the most incredible places to live” and he highlighted evidence of people living well and living longer compared to similar cities. But he said there was also a flip side. “Our population has risen faster over the last decade than other cities, leading to an aging population, increased demand for homes and some of the most expensive rents in Europe. Wages are higher than average, but so too are costs and many residents continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis.

“For the council, government and all city partners, it’s important that we act on the findings of Edinburgh by Numbers and address these challenges. Future generations should be able to reap the benefits of ‘the best city in the world’ too. This involves planning for the future in line with our 2050 City Vision and projects like the tram extension, Granton’s regeneration and more affordable housebuilding will be key to a more sustainable city, alongside our ambitious net zero carbon by 2030 goal.”

1 . Our population has grown In the ten years to 2021, Edinburgh's population grew by 10.2 per cent from an estimated 477,940 to an estimated 526,470. In the same time period Scotland's population grew by just 3.4 per cent. Edinburgh's population shows growth in each age group, while in contrast, Scotland's child population fell slightly and the working age population remained stable. Both Edinburgh and Scotland saw large increases in the older population.

2 . More restaurants in Michelin Guide Edinburgh has more Michelin-listed restaurants than other UK cities outside London. There are three Capital restaurants with one or more Michelin stars - including Restaurant Martin Wishart at The Shore in Leith, pictured here; two others have a Bib Gourmand, showing the best-value restaurants in the Michelin Guide; and another 23 also appear in the guide, making a total of 26 eateries in the city to win a place in the food-lovers' bible. The next closest cities were Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, each with 17 Michelin-listed restaurants.

3 . We're living longer, healthier lives Edinburgh people can expect to live longer, healthier lives than those in other Scottish cities. Women in the Capital have an average life expectancy of just over 82 years, while for men it is 78 years. Both men and women can also expect to spend an average of around 80 per cent of their lives in good health. Edinburgh has the highest life expectancy and healthy life expectancy compared with the rest of Scottish cities, with female population expected to live to an average of just over 82 years old and male population to 78 years old. Both male and female population spend an average of around 80% of their lives in good health.

4 . It's drying up and getting warmer This may come as a surprise, but according to the statistics 2022 was drier overall than the average of the previous five years. A more detailed analysis shows January to September 2022 were drier than the average of the previous five years, whereas October to December were wetter. Meanwhile, the average temperature in Edinburgh from 2018-2022 compared with the average from 1961-1990 is the same or higher in seven months of the year, and of the five months where it was cooler on average, it was only by a small amount.