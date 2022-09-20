Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

They travelled to London to join the 2,000 congregation at Westminster Abbey in the final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Councillor Aldridge, who is Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh as well as Lord Provost, said: “These past ten days have marked a significant, historic occasion globally, and it is with immense pride that we can look back on Edinburgh’s contribution. We are proud to have had the opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation, admiration and respect for the Queen who loved Scotland and its capital city.

“It was my honour to represent the city at the ceremonial events that have taken place at home and to then attend Her Majesty’s funeral in London, where I was joined by the council leader. There was an atmosphere of camaraderie as people celebrated her life and said their final farewells.”

Councillor Day said: “It was an honour to attend Westminster Abbey to be part of the final send-off for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Edinburgh’s response has been heartfelt and dignified, showing the city’s people at their best.

“The service at Westminster Abbey was a significant moment in history and appropriate for Her Late Majesty’s long-serving dedication and public duty. My thoughts are with the Royal Family as they grieve.”

In Edinburgh, thousands of people turned out to watch the funeral service screened live on a big screen in Holyrood Park.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and council leader Cammy Day represented Edinburgh at the Queen's funeral. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire