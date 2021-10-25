Edinburgh chefs' response to pandemic has turned into a permanent organisation combating poverty

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Empty Kitchens Full Hearts started off as a volunteer team which wanted to help people through a difficult period.

But now organisers say it is clear poverty is such a persistent and widespread problem that they cannot give up.

Empty Kitchens Full Hearts provided a million meals in its first 14 months

In its first 14 months of operation. EKFH distributed a million meals across the Capital. There’s no means test. And the food packages have become a lifeline for many.

Dylan Childs, operations manager at EKFH, says: "We were initially set up as an emergency response to pandemic and I don't think at the point anyone thought it was going to be a permanent thing. We thought it was going to be a few weeks, we'd knock some food out and then it would all be over.

“But it’s very obvious there is a long-term need for what we're doing.

“At the same time, one of our primary goals is for us to be redundant, for us not to exist. That is what we want to achieve.

Out-of-work chefs came together to found the group

“But with the very best will in the world that is years away not weeks."

He believes Covid has highlighted the true extent of poverty in Edinburgh.

"The pandemic just peeled back the paper that had been covering the cracks.

“It did create an immediate, emergency need, but it also revealed the paucity of provision for people in need.”

The meals provided by Empty Kitchens Full Hearts has become a lifeline for many

He said the statistics for people in poverty in Scotland were extraordinary.

“Twenty per cent of the population are deemed to be in poverty and that goes up to 24 per cent when we're talking about children.

“Someone asked me who a typical service user was, was it homeless people? In some cases we are delivering to homeless people, sometimes to people in temporary accommodation, but sometime also to young families, in some cases with at least one parent working, and they are just unable to make ends meet because they're on zero-hours contracts or very low wages.

"And with Universal Credit reduced by £20 plus furlough ending, plus food prices going up because of Brexit and fuel costs forecast to go up 33 per cent in 2022, all these things are going to force more and more people who are hovering just above the breadline into a situation where they have to make choices about do I heat my home or do I get something to eat today.

Volunteers at Empty Kitchens Full Hearts pack meal bags which include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“In the sixth richest country in the world nobody should be having to make those choices.”

With the need for its continued work in mind, EKFH is preparing to move from its current temporary base at Thomas Morton Hall on Ferry Road to a former Victorian school building on West Granton Road where it has been granted a five-year lease.

And it is planning to change its status from a community interest company to become a registered charity to help with raising much-needed funds.

Mr Childs says it costs roughly £45,000 a month to run the work.

"It sounds quite a lot of money but when it gets broken down to what we achieve for that – we're feeding 750 people a day and doing all the cooking, packing and delivering – it’s not very much at all.”

Poverty levels in the Capital mean the work of EKFH is needed long-term.

When lockdown restrictions eased, restaurants reopened and furloughed staff went back to work, EKFH lost a lot of its volunteers and had to appeal for more to come and help.

And although there is a small number of paid staff, Mr Childs says the organisation is still largely driven by volunteers.

"We have around 300 active volunteers – some will work one shift a fortnight, others will do three or four a week.

"But we are looking for different ways to provide training and other things so the volunteers get something from it as well.

“We have a kitchen assistant programme where people can learn kitchen skills with a view to potentially moving into work in the hospitality industry.

“Already two people have gone through that programme into permanent work.”

In the end, as Mr Childs says, the group hopes it will no longer be required.

And they are keen to work for change which will help the people they see every day in desperate need.

"Part of what we’re wanting to do is work with government and develop policy so people aren’t in that situation.”

But in the meantime they are always looking for volunteers to help with the work and needing donations to continue.

Messages of appreciation

The meals provided by Empty Kitchens Full Hearts have made a real difference to hundreds of people across the city – and they have not been slow to say thank you.

Here are just a handful of the messages received by the group:

“Hi, I just wanted to send a message and say thank you for all the help over the months with the food.

“I am now looking to stop the food parcels as I am back on my feet and have support by my partner. The meals have been amazing.”

"I would like to thank you for the meals that have previously been delivered, things were extremely hard and these meals really helped me stay in the routine of eating healthy and keeping me motivated. You guys work so hard and I just wanted to say how grateful I am for the work you all do.”

"@emptykitchens, you are amazingly awesome, treasures in this world. Once again, I eat a yummy meal and smile. Please know how special you are. Thank you so much xx”

“I cannot thank you enough for the beautiful meals you have delivered each day - they literally have kept me healthy plus the wonderful deliverers who brighten my day."

“@emptykitchens This is amazing, and I want to thank you for the help that you gave us. It made an incredible difference to us at a very difficult time.”

