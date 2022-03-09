Callum Isted, seven, spoke to a committee of MSPs and Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday about his campaign for every school child in Scotland to be given a reusable water bottle.

The pupil from Dedridge Primary in Livingston, West Lothian, was applauded by the Public Petitions Committee, which vowed to take his petition forward and write to the Scottish Government about its objectives.

Asked why he was presenting the petition at Holyrood, Callum said: "I wanted to go to Nicola Sturgeon's house, to go and speak to her about the bottle, but my mum said it wasn't allowed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Then we looked online and we found the petitions."

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw responded: "Ah, so we were second choice."

The Primary 3 pupil gave the committee a frank appraisal of the problems plastic water bottles pose for the environment.

He said: "Animals could get injured or die if they are litter and humans could get ill if they eat a fish that has eaten plastic. These are called microplastics."

Callum Isted presents his petition to the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee calling for the provision of a reusable water bottle to every primary school child in Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Cowan-Pool/Getty Images)

Callum also told the MSPs about his fundraising efforts, which have included a 134-mile walk, and his visit to the COP26 summit.

Conservative MSP Sue Webber spoke in favour of his petition, saying: "I think when there's something as tangible as this that will make such a real difference to so many young people across the country, I think it would be foolhardy not to get onside with Callum and his petition and back it all the way."

On Twitter, she described him as an “inspiring young lad”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meeting Callum Isted after he presented his petition to the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee calling for every primary school pupil in Scotland to be given a reusable water bottle. (Photo credit : Gordon Terris/Herald and Times/PA Wire)

After the committee appearance, Callum went on to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in her Holyrood office.

He showed her the metal bottles he wants to see handed out to pupils across Scotland

Callum's father James later spoke of his pride at his son’s campaign.

He said: "All the ideas, everything behind it has been him – him pushing it all to the next level.

"We're just going 'how can we help and make it happen for him?'"

It comes after the youngster successfully raised funds to buy refillable bottles for his own school.

Callum also said he wanted action taken to fix the broken taps in schools "so that we can use the bottles properly".

The First Minister has already described Callum's campaign as a "really laudable aim and ambition".

Mr Carlaw explained the process of creating a public petition "lets the Parliament know about the issues that are most important to people across Scotland".

He said: "At seven years old, Callum is our youngest ever petitioner and he's already campaigned for – and brought about – positive change in his own school.

"Now he wants to see that change extend across the whole of Scotland. I look forward to hearing more from him tomorrow and what he hopes we can do to help his campaign achieve wider success."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.