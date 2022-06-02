Midlothian children supported by Scottish Child Payment

More than £1.2 million has been spent through the payment in Midlothian since February 2021.

Children across Midlothian are already benefitting from further support after the Scottish Government doubled the payment to £20 per week per child in April and will increase it further to £25 by the end of the year.

Commenting, Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “During a Tory-made cost of living crisis, the SNP Scottish Government has supported more than 2,395 children in Midlothian with the Scottish Child Payment – which is a payment that is not available anywhere else in the UK.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie, SNP.

“The Scottish Child Payment is just one of a raft of support payments that have been introduced in Scotland to build a social security system that is built on dignity, fairness and respect.

“Families in Midlothian are already benefitting from further support after the Scottish Child Payment was doubled in April and is set to be increased even further by the end of the year.