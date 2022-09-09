The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the Church of Scotland's General Assembly. Picture: Andrew O'Brien.

Dr Greenshields said he had had dinner with the Queen on Saturday (September 3) and lunch with her on Sunday (September 4).

In a radio interview, he said: “She was on great form, in really good spirits – obviously frail, you could see that – but very much on the ball, talking about her love for Balmoral, her father, her mother, Prince Philip, horses – very much engaged with what was happening in the church and in the nation too.”

And he said the news of her death had taken him by surprise. “She obviously was frail, we knew that, but when I left her on Sunday she was very positive and I just find it very hard to believe that in those few days things had changed so much.”

The Moderator also issued an official tribute, saying the Queen’s faith, service and dedication had been the hallmark of her long reign. “Her thoughtful and pertinent Christmas Day broadcasts gave an insight not only into her personal faith, but also reflected the changing concerns and attitudes of our country. They were always marked with quiet perception and a great deal of affection.

“Wherever the Queen went she brought encouragement and appreciation as she showed a genuine interest in the people she met.The Church of Scotland has valued Her late Majesty’s generous support, and seen in her private devotion someone for whom faith remained central throughout her long life.”

And Scotland’s Catholic bishops also paid tribute to the Queen. Bishop Hugh Gilbert, president of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland, said: “Her life of outstanding service during a reign of 70 years stands as an example of dedicated public service in our own country, across the Commonwealth and around the world.