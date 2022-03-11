Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Work coaches at the new site in will join thousands of colleagues up and down the country in the UK Government’s drive to get 500,000 people currently out of work into jobs by the end of the summer as part of the “Way to Work” campaign.

The Jobcentre has 11 work coaches who the DWP says will help people with one-on-one tailored support to find a job.

Employment minister Mims Davies said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Edinburgh.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

The temporary Jobcentre on North Bridge as 11 work coaches.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Chopsy McBurnie, the customer service leader overseeing the new centre, said: “The prime city-centre location is ideal for us to continue our important work supporting our customers and communities in Edinburgh, attracting even more employer engagement in our Jobcentres. The team at North Bridge are excited to begin their work here and make a difference to the lives of our customers in Edinburgh.”

