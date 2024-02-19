Popular Bruntsfield fishmonger saved from closure after owner retires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular fishmonger that was due to shut after the owner announced retirement has been saved.

George Hughes on Bruntsfield Place was set to close at the end of last month when George, 70, said he would be retiring after 45 years. His son who helps manage the shop told the Evening News the family were 'devastated' and described it as 'the end of an era' when the shop was put up for lease.

But owners have told relieved customers that it will remain open, with a member of the team stepping in to take over.

A note on the door said: "We are delighted to inform all our valued customers that an agreement has been reached and George Hughes will remain a fishmonger with a current member of the team taking over the business.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to serving you with the same quality of exceptional seafood."

Owner George who has had health problems recently is hanging up his apron to enjoy retirement years with his family including his six grandchildren.