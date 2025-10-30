A top-rated Edinburgh restaurant has been recognised in the prestigious Michelin Guide just eight months after its launch.

Located at The Shore in Leith, Barry Fish is now one of just 37 restaurants in the Scottish capital to be recognised by Michelin for culinary excellence. After opening the doors for the first time in February, chef Barry Bryson has quickly established Barry Fish as one of the city’s most popular dining venues for locals and visitors by showcasing the best fish and seafood from Scotland.

In July, Barry Fish also earned its place on The Good Food Guide’s UK-wide list of ‘100 Best Local Restaurants 2025’ and has achieved more than 400 five-star reviews on Google.

The Michelin Guide said: “Yet another terrific eatery in the foodie haven of Leith, this instantly likeable restaurant unsurprisingly offers a fabulous feast of fish. From whole sole to the signature sea trout pastrami, the cooking is fuss-free and cleanly executed to show off the natural flavours of the ingredients.

“At lunch, share plates from the ‘Big Snacks’ selection, which at dinnertime become starters to be enjoyed before larger offerings such as a half lobster with smoked fish agnolotti. The team is one of the most welcoming around, so you’re sure to be well looked after.”

Barry Bryson said: “We’re honoured and humbled to have earned our place in the Michelin Guide just months after launching our small, independent restaurant on The Shore in Leith. This is a jewel of an achievement in a year of firsts.

“Being recommended by the Michelin Guide so soon after opening is thanks to the continued support of my suppliers, my team and customers who have been on the journey with me. Barry Fish is an ongoing collaboration between me and them. I couldn’t have done it without all the advice, encouragement and goodwill from everyone I know.”

The celebrated chef added: “Our ethos is simple. The best ingredients we can get, cooked with skill and passion in a welcoming warm environment. There is no formality at Barry Fish other than the love and respect that we have for what we do.”

Founded in 1900, the Michelin Guide celebrates only the best food and drink experiences around the world.