New Prezzo Italian restaurant to open in Edinburgh’s George Street
Prezzo Italian, which has 96 restaurants across the UK, including venues in Aberdeen and Glasgow, will open in Edinburgh this month - its first new restaurant in five years.
The move comes after the restaurant chain recorded a growth in sales after renewing its menu, upgrading restaurants and launching its new ‘Club Prezzo’ app in a bid to be the ‘home of the Italian classics’.
Prezzo Italian offers diners a range of popular Italian dishes from pizzas to calzone and pastas alongside a range of nibbles, small plates and a grill menu.
Following the closure of Gusto, the pizza chain purchased the site at 135 George Street, its assets, and offered all Gusto staff employment, with 16 former Gusto employees joining the new team so far.
The company’s chief executive, James Brown, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Prezzo Italian, as we look to open our first new restaurants in five years. Gusto Italian’s George Street site was an appealing investment, with high footfall in Scotland’s capital city.
“Acquiring this prime location site in Edinburgh is a real statement of intent and shows the commitment and confidence we have in our brand. We are seeing fantastic results from the investment we’ve made in our restaurants and teams across the UK, and there is a renewed energy across the business.”
