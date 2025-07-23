A private hire driver who sexually assaulted a woman he delivered a takeaway to has had his licence suspended by Edinburgh council.

Usana Yaseen, 27, has been placed on the sex offenders registry after the attack in Fife on March 20, 2024.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he told a woman he was delivering takeaway to, “oh my God, you’re gorgeous”, before asking her for her phone number. Yaseen later returned to the address, and was invited inside for coffee.

A few minutes later, while sitting next to the woman, he touched her chest and stomach, to which she immediately replied, “you don’t do that”. He left, and police were contacted. They took a statement from the woman, and Yaseen’s DNA was found on the woman’s dress.

Police sergeant Grant Robinson told the Licensing Sub-Committee on Tuesday: “I am of the opinion that by reason of this conviction for a serious sexual offence against a stranger, the private hire car licence held by the licence holder should be suspended.

Usana Yaseen has had his licence suspended by Edinburgh Council. | Joseph Sullivan

“In my opinion, the licence holder is no longer a fit and proper person to hold the licence, and carry out the licensing activity, as it is causing and likely to cause affect to public safety.”

Yaseen was found guilty at the sheriff court on June 13 of this year.

Police Scotland wrote to the council on June 19 requesting the immediate suspension of his private hire driver’s licence, which was granted.

On Monday, the committee agreed to extend that six week suspension, the standard length for any urgent stop to a private hire licence, to the end of his licence’s validity on August 5.

Yaseen told the committee that the woman had given him her phone number while he was delivering food to her home, and invited him in for a drink. He said that he declined because he was working, but came in when she offered coffee instead. According to him, he accidentally brushed her dress with his hand while in her home.

Liberal Democrat councillor Neil Ross said: “Despite everything the applicant has said, we have a conviction in front of us, he needs to make his appeal to court, not to this committee.”

Conservative councillor and Sub-Committee convener Joanna Mowat added: “This has been tried in court, where solicitors can call witnesses. We haven’t got a witness in front of us, but we do have a prosecution. I don’t see us doing anything other than continue the suspension given that this has been tried at a trial court.”

Cllr Ross came back in to ask: “If we suspend the unexpired portion, which takes us to August 5, which isn’t very long, is there a new application process? Is this likely to come back to us?”

Mr Mitchell replied that the licence holder would still be able to apply to renew his private hire licence, and that the renewal could be referred back to the committee.

The committee agreed to extend the suspension of Yaseen’s private hire licence until the end of its term. He applied for his first private hire driver’s licence in August 2024, which was granted on August 16 of that year.

Yaseen is due to be sentenced at a hearing on Monday, July 28.