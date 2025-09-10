Plans to clear and secure the illegal travellers site in Granton pleased stakeholders at their latest meeting with Scottish Government officials this week.

Locals are furious that the large derelict site between West Granton Road and Waterfront Avenue remains a no-go zone, with travellers first setting up camp there in 2019, and various groups of travellers coming and going.

Locals have complained about anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and regular fires, with the council seemingly unable to move the travellers on from the site.

Travellers living there have previously called for a legal travellers site to be established in Edinburgh, with one family telling the Evening News “it’s home now”.

The site is owned by the Scottish Government and has been earmarked for an approved new state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.

A stakeholders group including local residents, community leaders and politicians was established to secure a solution to the illegal site issue in Granton, with the group receiving an update at their latest meeting on Monday from Scottish Government officials.

The group was told that plans are in place to clear and secure the site, with a timeline of action set to be revealed shortly.

Local MSP Ben Macpherson, who chairs the stakeholders group, said: “The meeting was productive. Scottish Government officials updated the group about plans to clear and then properly secure the site.

“I will receive an indicative timeline in the next week or so, and firmer timetable in about a month.

“Stakeholders were pleased about the updates, including the residents groups, despite the lack of action previously.”

One of the travellers at the Granton site, Jim, who asked us not to reveal his surname, lives in a caravan there with his wife and 10 children. He insisted they will not leave the illegal site unless a permanent legal travellers site is established in Edinburgh so he and his family “can live in peace”.

He said: “They are going to have to put up a good fight to get me out of here. We have nowhere else to go.

“My wife is currently bed-bound with a serious kidney infection, and she is four months pregnant. So we can’t move on.

“I’m sick of it, I can’t put my wife and her baby’s lives in danger. We can’t be moving into a hotel say, or even a home. We were raised in caravans and have always been in caravans, so we wouldn’t move to a 20-bedroom shiny new house if we were offered it.

“If they could give us somewhere else to go with our caravans in Edinburgh, then great. All I’m after is a permanent travellers site in Edinburgh.

“I would happily pay my rent there and keep it clean and tidy, and cause no hassle to anyone. We just need a permanent site to settle down and live in peace in Edinburgh.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture met with the Chief Executive of the City of Edinburgh Council again last week regarding the land.

“They remain committed to delivering a suitable and sustainable solution, with the Scottish Government continuing to work closely with the council and Police Scotland with the intention of resolving the situation as quickly as possible.”