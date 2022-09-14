On Thursday 8 September, Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Following this the UK entered a ten day period of mourning which will conclude with the Queen’s state funeral.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral, standing outside Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the monarch.

Many supermarkets and other stores in Sheffield have confirmed they will be closing for the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday

King Charles III announced that the day would officially be a bank holiday, however, it is up to the business to decide whether workers get the day off.

Following this announcement the likes of Aldi, have announced that they would be closing all stores for the day. Many other supermarkets will also operate on alternative hours.

So, what will the opening times be for supermarkets in Edinburgh? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes.

What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?

Tesco

Tesco announced that some stores will be closed between 10am and 2pm on Monday 19 September.

The closest Tesco to Edinburgh City is and the opening hours listed on the website are:

Tesco Express, 8 Picardy Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3JT

You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator .

Aldi

Aldi confirmed that all stores would be closed for the bank holiday.

The announced in a statement: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday 19 September to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.”

The closest Aldi to Edinburgh City is and the opening hours listed on the website are:

Commercial Street, Edinburgh, EH6 6EY

To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.

Sainsburys

Sainsburys announced that all of its stores will be closed with some minor exceptions.

The brand announced that their petrol stations and convenience stores will open between 5pm and 10pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, 19 September. This includes groceries online and Argos fast track delivery.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

The closest Sainsburys store for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Waverly Mall, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1BQ

Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator . You can find out further information by calling the store on 0131 556 4322

Asda

Asda confirmed that stores will close for around four hours during the Queen’s funeral.

The closest Asda for Edinburgh City Centre is:

ASDA Leith, 2 Sandpiper Drive, Edinburgh, EH6 6NX

Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.

Waitrose

John Lewis Partnership confirmed that all John Lewis and Waitrose stores would be closed on Monday 19 September. However, some Waitrose stores may remain open to serve those on the funeral route.

The closest Waitrose for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU

You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder .

Lidl

Lidl confirmed that they would be closing all stores for the bank holiday.

The closest Lidl for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Unit 1, Westside Plaza, Edinburgh, EH14 2SW

You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder .

Morrisons

Morrisons confirmed that stores will close for around four hours during the Queen’s funeral.

The closest Morrisons for Edinburgh City Centre is:

Morrisons Portobello Road, Edinburgh, EH8 7£F