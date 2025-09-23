Questions raised after Edinburgh residents given 'short notice' over demolition plans

There has been a failure of communication around the proposed demolition of two Edinburgh multi-storey blocks, according to city councillors.

Documents published two weeks ago spelled out that councillors are set to be asked to approve the demolition of the Inchmickery Court and Oxcars Court blocks, both in Muirhouse, in December.

But councillors say some tenants received letters too late to attend a public information session, and that council officers have not communicated with elected members effectively.

The proposed demolitions come as costs for planned refit works on the 12-storey buildings have spiralled up, from £51 million to £86m.

At Tuesday’s housing committee meeting, SNP councillor Danny Aston said: “I think it’s probably fair to say that communication around this has not been as good as we want.

“I’m wondering why this report is coming forward without first briefing spokespeople or political groups, or as far as I’m aware, ward councillors as well?”

Costs to refit Inchmickery Court (pictured) and its sister block, Oxcars Court, spiralled to £86 million, up from £51m, as contractors became wary of the buildings' old designs | Joe Sullivan

Council officer Derek McGowan replied: “I think the fact that a report is before you shows the seriousness of it, and we wanted to have this in front of the committee as soon as possible.

“There have been, I think, other briefings on this. Oxcars has been mentioned previously, along with other parts of the high rise estate.

“Perhaps incorrectly, but I felt that the issue was sufficiently understood by councillors that this might be an option.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Pauline Flannery said that there had been a briefing in the past where demolition was listed as an option, but not as a foregone conclusion.

Fellow Liberal Democrat councillor Louise Young, meanwhile, said after meeting with tenants, she understood many of them did not have enough information.

She said: “I have seen a copy of the letter that went out to the residents in advance of the first session.

“It was at very short notice, and it was a photocopied letter, so many of them didn’t attend.

“There is definitely a concern about accessing information, and answers to questions. They’re already starting to think about the scenarios in front of them.

“In the group we spoke to, they had a pragmatic approach, many of them.

“How can we ensure that the information that’s coming out, and the questions that get answered through those engagement sessions, come together in an accessible reference point for people?”

Council officer Graeme Reid replied that a webpage had been set up for the two flat blocks where information about what was happening would be collated.

But he said that regular one-to-one and group information sessions would have the most value for informing local residents.

Councillors drew comparison to the difficulties faced by tenants in Westfield Court, in Gorgie, which is factored by the council.

Residents and tenants there have long felt that communications from the council about a faulty heating system and needed fire safety repairs have been inadequate.

In replying to Cllr Young, Mr Reid said the council had tried to learn lessons from the more recent resident engagements carried out at Westfield Court.

In the Muirhouse blocks, the refit works were aimed at reducing damp, mould, and utility issues that had long plagued the block.

Inchmickery Court has already been mostly emptied of tenants, but Oxcars Court is still occupied, with a decant having been scheduled to start soon if not for the price increases.

Council officers said the inflated price tag was linked to issues with finding contractors willing to carry out the works, due to the unique architecture and design of the buildings.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service visited Oxcars Court last week, and spoke with a pensioner with COPD who was using a space heater to keep warm in his flat.

He said his flat was ‘killing’ him – but that he did not have faith in the council to put him anywhere better if they knocked down the block.

Councillors agreed a group of amendments to a report by officers, which expressed that more information sessions need to be set up with local residents.

Additionally, they have asked officers to present information in December on how the impacts of the demolition on families would be limited.

A decision on the two blocks will be made at the next Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work committee meeting on Tuesday, December 2.