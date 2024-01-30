Rats infest Edinburgh flat complex after cycle path works block bin lorries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh flat complex became infested with rats after cycle path works stopped rubbish from being collected for almost three months.

Residents of Marine Drive were left fuming after building work on an active travel route meant refuse workers could not clear their waste. The path, which will run from the Pennywell Road roundabout to Gypsy Brae when completed, is designed to serve the new Western Villages development of hundreds of homes and boost the £1.3billion Granton Waterfront regeneration plan.

After work started on October 30, neighbours realised there was no access for refuse workers to their communal outdoor bins. Before long, buckets were overflowing with rubbish and a rodent problem was surfacing.

Locals were also filled with worry that emergency vehicles would not be able to access their homes because of the fencing erected by contractor CCG Scotland.

One resident, who has lived in his property for 17 years, said 'all sorts of problems' had been caused. "You can imagine the vermin that's gathered there since October", he told the Evening News.

Cycle path works have been taking place on Marine Drive for months

"We weren't consulted. There wasn't a letter put through the door or anything. It's absolutely ridiculous the way they've went about it. They've just basically not cared about the residents.

"My mum actually stays across the road, she's elderly and I go down to see here quite a bit. All you saw on the way was rats and it was like that for a while. It's horrific."

Communal bins were overflowing

It is understood that the bins were finally emptied last week after nearly three months when the works moved further up the road. City council transport convener Scott Arthur said he hoped there would be no recurrence of the problems.

He said: “We’re aware there were previously some access issues in the area and have worked with the waste department and contractor to ensure access is maintained for waste collection and emergency services throughout the duration of the works period.

“We have now completed the main section and removed fencing, and works in the section will be complete by the end of next month. In the meantime we will discuss the matter with the contractor to investigate further solutions if required.”

