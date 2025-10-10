New West Lothian games pop-up shop selling Disney and Marvel products to open next week
Ravensburger will open a new store at Livingston Designer Outlet on Wednesday, October 15, with the three-month shop offering a range puzzles to exciting games and toys featuring beloved characters from franchises such as Disney, Marvel and Star Wars.
Visitors attending the opening weekend, on October 18 and 19 will get to spin the Ravensburger Wheel of Fortune to be in with a chance to win exciting prizes.
Centre director, Michelle Whitelaw, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the Ravensburger three-month pop up shop at Livingston Designer Outlet. The new store is packed with an incredible selection of puzzles, board games, books, and toys which we know our shoppers will absolutely love.
“Perfect for Christmas shopping, this is an opening that is not to be missed.”