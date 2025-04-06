Remembering Celine Dion’s Edinburgh music video as power ballad singer turns 57

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular singer Celine Dion recently celebrated her 57th birthday , so we’ve taken a look back at her famous Edinburgh music video filmed in 1987.

The single, titled Lolita, featured on her eighth album when she was just 19-years-old and was released a year before she won the Eurovision Song Contests in 1988.

Celine Dion’s music video for her 1987 single Lolita resurfaced several years ago | Youtube

But for Edinburgh residents, this lesser-known track is a fun way to look back at the capital in the 1980s, with the Canadian singer touring famous spots including Princes Street Gardens, Dean Village and the City Chambers.

The Grammy award-winning singer can also be seen catching a ride on a Lothian Bus from outside Waverley Station where she tours parts of New Town, before travelling along George Street on her city tour.

The celebrated singer visits several Edinburgh landmarks in the Lolita music video | Youtube

The future mega star can also be seen walking around various landmarks from the Ross Fountain to the National Records of Scotland and Parliament Square. Edinburgh Castle also features in the music video which resurfaced several years ago.

There is no denying that this video has aged significantly, but it remains a great time-capsule to remember how beautiful Edinburgh has always been.