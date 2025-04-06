Remembering Celine Dion’s Edinburgh music video as power ballad singer turns 57
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The single, titled Lolita, featured on her eighth album when she was just 19-years-old and was released a year before she won the Eurovision Song Contests in 1988.
But for Edinburgh residents, this lesser-known track is a fun way to look back at the capital in the 1980s, with the Canadian singer touring famous spots including Princes Street Gardens, Dean Village and the City Chambers.
The Grammy award-winning singer can also be seen catching a ride on a Lothian Bus from outside Waverley Station where she tours parts of New Town, before travelling along George Street on her city tour.
The future mega star can also be seen walking around various landmarks from the Ross Fountain to the National Records of Scotland and Parliament Square. Edinburgh Castle also features in the music video which resurfaced several years ago.
There is no denying that this video has aged significantly, but it remains a great time-capsule to remember how beautiful Edinburgh has always been.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.