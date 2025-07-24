Thousands of metres of new roads and pathways have been adopted by East Lothian Council from new housing developments.

The latest round of adoptions includes nearly 2.5kilometres of streets and more than 820 metres of footpaths.

The public roads come from new housing estates in Haddington, Dunbar, North Berwick and Old Craighall.

A report lodged in the council’s Members Library reveals the roads and paths have been added to its List of Public Roads , meaning it is now responsible for maintenance and care following requests from developers.

Moncrieff Walk, Haddington, is one of a number of streets newly adopted by East Lothian Council | Google Maps

It adds all of the roadways taken on had been constructed and ‘satisfactorily completed’ making them eligible to be taken on.

It said: “Any increase in assets that we are responsible for maintaining brings an additional burden on budgets.

“Adoption is a legal requirement when the carriageway/footpath presented is constructed and signed off to an adoptable standard.”

Routes now taken over by the council include Moncrieff Walk, Arthurs Way and part of Bothwell Avenue, in Haddington; Queen Margaret University Way and Milne Meadows at Old Craighall; parts of James Kirk Way, Brodie Road and Yosemite Park in Dunbar; and parts of McLeod Green and Anderson Fairway in North Berwick.

The report said in total 2,480 metres of road and 828 metres of footpaths have been adopted.