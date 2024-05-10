Rockstar Baxter Dury's tour bus slapped with parking fine in Edinburgh
Edinburgh’s traffic wardens have a notorious reputation for dishing out fines - and even touring rock stars are not immune from their grasp.
English rocker Baxter Dury was in the city with his band for a gig as part of his European tour this week and was the latest victim of the city’s ‘blue meanies’.
The 52-year-old musician and author’s plush tour bus was slapped with a £60 ticket after breaching traffic laws while parked outside the Queen’s Hall on Wednesday evening.
Dury - son of the legendary Blockhead Ian Dury - was playing a sold out gig at the city venue as part of his acclaimed tour and to promote his latest album ‘I Thought I Was Better Than You’.
One stunned fan gathered hilarious responses on social media after posting an image of the bus with the offending parking ticket displayed on the windscreen.
One fan said: “Probably cheaper than paying Edinburgh’s ridiculously expensive parking charges.”
A second posted: “No matter who you are you can’t escape the clutches of the blue meanies.” And a third added: “A reason to be cheerless, as his dad might have said.”
