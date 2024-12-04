The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will celebrate its 75th anniversary next summer - with the milestone show taking audiences on a journey through the Tattoo’s history.

Titled, The Heroes Who Made Us, the August event will look back at the iconic event’s history to date, feature memorable Tattoo acts and new show elements, and celebrate special individuals who stitch communities together across the country.

Under the direction of new Creative Director Alan Lane, the spectacular show will also shine a light on the heroes across the Tattoo, military and wider society in Scotland who help better the lives of others through their efforts, to take audiences on a journey through the Tattoo’s history.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will celebrate its 75th anniversary next summer | Ian Georgeson Photography

Alan Lane, creative director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “I’m a theatre director so of course I come to the Tattoo as a show with storytelling at its heart. The introduction of a storyteller is how I make sense of this amazing, epic show and allows me to be really clear with the two themes at the heart of our 75th anniversary Show.

“Firstly, we’re celebrating the 75-year history of the global cultural phenomenon that is the Tattoo and all the talented and dedicated heroes who have made the show what it is over the decades.

“And we’re also honouring the heroes who stitch together our communities into a nation with their efforts, their volunteering, the example they inspire with the way they lead their lives. The unsung local heroes who help others, lead community groups and give of their time for the benefit of others. That celebration will be at the heart of our Show this year.

Alan Lane, creative director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo said he "can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them" | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

"Respecting everything that has come before, and celebrating that past whilst making a new, contemporary iteration of this classic show has been our driving focus over the last few months. I really can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them.”

The show, that runs from August 1-23, will also see the introduction of a storyteller, who will not only guide audiences through the show, but immerse themselves in the performance to provide an even deeper and enhanced emotional audience experience.

Since 1950, the Tattoo has donated over £12.5million to military and arts charities across the UK. And for the 75th anniversary, an additional donation of 75p from every 2025 show ticket sold will be made to a charity yet to be decided by a public vote on the Tattoo website.

The five charities shortlisted are: Rock Trust, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, St Columba's Hospice Care, British Heart Foundation and Parkinson’s UK. The vote will close on January 5.

Jason Barrett (left), chief executive officer at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: "Our 75th allows us to look back proudly on the legacy and enthusiastically to the future" | The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Jason Barrett, chief executive officer at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “We’re excited to celebrate the 75th anniversary of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and while naturally people think of the lights, sounds and skill featured on the Esplanade, we have so much more going on throughout the year to signify this celebration.”

“I’m a firm believer that if you’re standing still, you’re falling behind which is why we continue to evolve and innovate creatively throughout the entire company. From our plans to tour internationally, to enhancing our arena for a better experience, to upgrading our systems and processes throughout the business, we are committed to growing the brand and elevating the Tattoo at all levels.

“Our 75th allows us to look back proudly on the legacy and enthusiastically to the future. In this anniversary year, we recommit to giving more to our charitable partners and to honouring those who’ve made the Tattoo so successful.”

Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary Show are now on sale and can be purchased on the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo website or by phoning, 0131 225 1188.