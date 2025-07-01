Watch as Mo the cat strolls into the supermarket and takes up her favourite spot by the tills.

A cat which locals say was banned from a supermarket where it likes to sleep by the tills has been allowed back in - after a town's petition.

Mo has become a familiar face in the town of Newtongrange - especially in the local Co-op where it spent the majority of its days.

Staff report seeing Mo appear every day at 6am when the Scottish shop opens before entering and enjoying the attention of customers - and leaving at closing time.

But after a complaint was made to head office, locals say staff were forced to ban Mo - much to the dismay of many shoppers.

Mo the cat petition started

A petition was quickly started, urging the chain to allow Mo back inside its regular haunt - which has reached over 2,900 signatures so far.

The creator of the petition said: "Recently, a customer made a complaint to head office about Mo’s daily visits.

"Apparently Mo’s laid-back lounging on the shop floor - sometimes even perched on a seat at the till, as though she’s about to give change - is now considered a problem.

"Now, instead of enjoying her quiet spot in the store, the Co-op staff have been instructed by head office to kick Mo out whenever she sneaks in.

"It’s like they’re playing an endless game of “find the cat” - especially when Mo thinks she can sneak in unnoticed by darting in behind customers as they enter or leave the store.

"This little trick works for a while, but the staff quickly spot her and hustle her back outside.

"And Mo is left standing by the door, looking longingly inside as though she’s waiting for a VIP pass back to her second home."

The creator went on to describe how Mo brightens customers' days, while remaining quiet and mild-mannered - even describing the cat as "the most well-behaved customer in the store”.

Mo the cat petition goes international

The petition even reached across the pond - with one commenter adding: "I've got people in the USA signing the petition, after I posted about Mo in a group for cat lovers!

"Many are in favour of tracking down that individual who complained about Mo and want them barred instead!"

One shopper, from Dalkeith, said: "I'm not even a cat person - more of a dog person - but I love seeing Mo when I pop in for some shopping.

"Kids love her too - also a bit of a distraction for them when they're in the shop.

"I say Mo should be left to do as she pleases."

Another commenter under the petition said: "As someone allergic to cats, I don't want Mo there - I need Mo there.

"Mo is a pillar of the community. She is basically the community service animal."

Mo the cat allowed back into the Co-op

Thankfully, according to Newtongrange residents, Mo has been allowed to reclaim her rightful place in the store - with pictures showing her lounging by the self-service checkouts.

Co-op have been approached for a comment.