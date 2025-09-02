Nigel Farage now has an MSP at Holyrood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Simpson's defection from the Tories to Reform UK makes little practical difference - there's a limit to what a solo MSP can do in the Scottish Parliament.

But it is another blow to the Scottish Conservatives and their leader Russell Findlay, who have now seen three MSPs quit in the last four months.

Nigel Farage and MSP Graham Simpson | John Devlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is a boost for Mr Farage's party, giving it a presence in the parliament for the first time since Michelle Ballantyne, its only previous MSP, lost her seat in 2021, just a few months after joining Reform.

Another Holyrood election is now looming. And although opinion polls suggest Reform could win up to 15 seats, no-one knows for sure how the party will do here next May,

Reform plans to field candidates in every constituency. Last time, it did not fight any constituencies, but had candidates in all eight regions. They polled a grand total of 5,793 votes - a vote share of just 0.21 per cent - behind not only all the main parties but also the Scottish Family Party, Independent Green Voice, Abolish the Scottish Parliament and Freedom Aliiance, and narrowly ahead of the Libertarians.

Clearly Reform's support in Scotland has increased since then - the party won 26 per cent of the vote to come third in the Hamilton. Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election in June, when Labour won the seat from the SNP, and it has polled well in some Scottish council by-elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Times may also have changed since Mr Farage, in his Ukip days, had to be escorted by police from the Canon’s Gait pub in the Royal Mile for his own safety due to a hostile crowd outside.

But the Reform leader still does not have the same popularity in Scotland as he does south of the border. A poll earlier this year found his personal approval rating here was minus 21.

And while the polls may look encouraging for Mr Farage, the party is not necessarily well placed to capitalise on that.

Despite Mr Simpson's defection, Reform does not have a leader in Scotland. Nor has it established the grassroots organisation in local areas to fight the election. And, apart from the headline-grabbing topics of immigration and net zero, it also lacks a policy platform in Scotland.