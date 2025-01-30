Search for Edinburgh man Guy Bargery ends in tragedy after body found in Perthshire
The search for an Edinburgh man who was reported missing this week has ended in tragedy after a body was found near the River Tay.
Guy Bargery, 60, was reported missing after he was last seen in Edinburgh’s city centre on Monday, January 27. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.50pm on Thursday, January 30, the body of a man was found at the River Tay near to Chapelhill, Perthshire. Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Guy Bargery is aware. There would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
