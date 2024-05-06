Search for Edinburgh man Robert Dickson ends in tragedy as police find body in Lanarkshire
The body of a man was found in a wooded area near Forth, Lanarkshire, at around 4.35pm on Sunday. Although formal identification is yet to take place, police said the family of Robert Dickson have been informed.
Police yesterday issued an urgent appeal for help to trace Robert, who was last seen at around 12.30pm on Saturday. At the time, officers said concern was growing for the missing 35-year-old.
A spokesman today said: “Formal identification is still to take place however the family of Robert Dickson, who had been reported missing from Edinburgh, have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
