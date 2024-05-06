Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search for a missing Edinburgh man has ended in tragedy after a body was discovered miles away.

The body of a man was found in a wooded area near Forth, Lanarkshire, at around 4.35pm on Sunday. Although formal identification is yet to take place, police said the family of Robert Dickson have been informed.

Concern is growing for Edinburgh man Robert Dickson

Police yesterday issued an urgent appeal for help to trace Robert, who was last seen at around 12.30pm on Saturday. At the time, officers said concern was growing for the missing 35-year-old.