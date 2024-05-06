Young Edinburgh student tragically dies in horror fall from cliffs at popular beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young Edinburgh student has tragically died after falling from cliffs at a popular beauty spot.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is understood to have been visiting the Cliffs of Moher, in County Clare, with three friends on Saturday when the accident occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is believed to have lost her footing while walking along the cliffs and fell to her death. According to CorkBeo, she was a Belgian medical student who was studying at a college in Edinburgh.

A woman in her 20s has died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare. Photo: Pixabay

The Irish Coast Guard was contacted at about 1.20pm local time. A rescue helicopter located the woman before the Aran Islands' RNLI lifeboat crew was able to recover her body around 3pm.

A Garda spokesman (Irish police) said: “Gardai and emergency services conducted an operation following reports of an incident at the Cliffs Moher this afternoon.

“The body of a woman, aged in her early 20s, was removed from the water by emergency services.”