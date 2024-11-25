Senior Army officer charged after allegedly taking a decommissioned hand grenade through Edinburgh airport
A bomb squad was called to Edinburgh Airport in October and Lt Col Hugo Clark is accused of taking a deactivated explosive through security.
The item, a dummy grenade used in training according to reports, was assessed as "non-viable and posed no threat".
Officers charged the 54-year-old in connection with the incident but Police Scotland have not said what the offence is.
He was released from custody at the time and will appear before a court at a later date.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.05am on Wednesday October 16 , police were called by security at Edinburgh Airport after a decommissioned ordnance device was found during scanning of a passenger's hand luggage.
"Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the item was assessed as non-viable and posed no threat.
"A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."
A spokesperson for the Army said: "A service person was involved in a security incident at Edinburgh Airport on October 16 .
"As the matter is the subject of ongoing legal proceedings we won't comment further."
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has been approached for comment.