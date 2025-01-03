Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers have flocked to a charity shop for its annual January extravaganza where items on sale included a collectable Barbie doll by fashion designer Bob Mackie and an antique edition of Wuthering Heights.

The Shelter Scotland shop in Stockbridge, Edinburgh , gathers donations over the previous year to create the event in the new year, in a tradition which dates back 23 years.

There were £1,950 of sales in the first 30 minutes after doors opened on Friday morning, and by 2pm it had raised £13,900.

Among the items on sale were the £100 Barbie in an extravagant pink and black gown and matching headpiece, which was described as being in "pristine" condition.

Shop manager Pete Jew holds a Bob Mackie Barbie at Shelter Scotland's annual new year launch event in Edinburgh | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A "new edition" of Wuthering Heights dating from 1858 - just over 10 years after Emily Bronte's novel was published under the pen name Ellis Bell - was for sale for £150.

Costume designer Mackie sketched the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy in 1962.

He worked with Mattel to launch the first Bob Mackie Barbie in 1990 - which transformed the doll's body shape and cultural identity, drawing inspiration from both couture and contemporary pop stars such as Cher.

The Bob Mackie Barbies included Neptune Fantasy Barbie in 1992, and Diana Ross Barbie in 2004.

Fashion enthusiasts can also trawl the racks of the Shelter Scotland shop for vintage Chanel and Burberry , as well as vintage amber Bakelite jewellery.

Members of the public look through the windows as they queue ahead of opening at Shelter Scotland's annual new year launch event in Edinburgh. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Signed Sir David Attenborough books, collectable vinyl records and CDs, and crystal glassware are also on sale.

Shop manager Peter Jew said: "This is a chance to showcase and celebrate our donations and we're immensely grateful to everyone who contributed.

"We have a truly magnificent selection on offer, this is a great opportunity to grab something special while supporting Shelter Scotland in the fight against the housing emergency."

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson said: "For more than two decades now the Shelter Scotland's January Stockbridge launch event has been marked in the calendars of Edinburgh's discerning shoppers.

" Scotland's housing emergency now means there are more than 10,110 children in Scotland with nowhere to call home and more and more people are becoming homeless.

"Your support keeps us in the fight against homelessness, so ahead of this exciting event I'd like to thank all our customers and donors for their generosity."