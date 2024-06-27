Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local ice cream business which has been a mainstay at the Edinburgh Street Food venue for the last year has announced it will open a second location this weekend near the Meadows.

SoftCore, which sells artisanal ice cream, from miso and caramel flavours, mango and passionfruit to Tiramisu Sundae, will open their new venue on Marchmont Road on Saturday, June 29.

Writing on social media, owners said: “We are beyond excited! SoftCore Marchmont is opening this Saturday and to celebrate, we are giving away 100 portions of FREE ice cream.”

SoftCore will open its second venue on Marchmont Road in Edinburgh | NW

The promotion is open to customers who follow SoftCore on social media with free ice creams issued on a first come, first served basis. The popular ice cream team will continue to trade at the Edinburgh Street Food venue on Leith Street.

Writing on their website, SoftCore owners said: “We believe that finding pleasure in the simple things is what makes life worth living. That's why we've created the most delicious treats, using only the finest ingredients.”

The Edinburgh business boast that all their ‘soft serve ice cream is made from scratch using only real cream and milk’ and in house cookies are ‘made lovingly…with absolutely no pre-made bases and no artificial colouring.’