Residents in South Queensferry left with no running water have been told their supply should return to normal, after a fault has been repaired.

Scottish Water said engineers have been working to fix a faulty valve in the network which caused some to lose water, while others had intermittent supply or discoloured water from taps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Monday, July 24 the utilities company said customers in South Queensferry had reported an interruption to their water supply and engineers investigated a potential fault with a Pressure Reducing Valve in the area.

South Queensferry hit by water supply problem Photo: Lisa Ferguson

In a later statement Scottish Water said normal supply is in the process of being restored and apologised to those affected.

A spokesperson said: "Scottish Water teams have been working to resolve issues with customers water supplies in the South Queensferry area.

The issue was traced back to a faulty pressure valve on the network. This has now been fixed and normal supplies are in the process of being restored. We apologise to those who were affected and thank customers for their patience."

Advertisement Hide Ad