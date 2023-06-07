The headteacher at St Kentigern’s Academy in West Lothian where a 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday has said the school is assisting with the investigation into the teenager's death.

Emergency services were called to singer Lewis Capaldi’s former school at around 1.20pm on June 6 following reports of a pupil having been injured in what police describe as an “isolated incident”. The boy was taken to hospital in an ambulance but died a short time later.

Andrew Sharkey, headteacher, released a statement today and said he would be making no further comment on the incident. He said: “Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our students.

A school community has been left devastated after a 14-year-old boy died following an incident on the grounds of St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian (Photo: Google Maps)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support. We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news. We would like to respect the family's privacy at this incredibly painful time.

“We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time.”