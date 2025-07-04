Artisanal cheese shop Starter Culture granted permission for new Edinburgh branch near The Meadows
Starter Culture currently operates a branch in Glasgow and will now have a presence in the Scottish capital after planning permission was granted earlier this week for the shop at 43 Argyle Place near The Meadows.
The unit was formerly occupied by Meadowlark Yoga which closed its doors in May 2024.
The planning application is for ‘a shop offering coffee, cold foods, ice creams, soft drinks for consumption’.
Starter Culture currently holds wine and cheese events in its Glasgow shop, with collaborations with local restaurants also adding to its roster of events.
Announcing the closure last year on social media, Meadowlark Yoga owners said: “With hearts full of gratitude and emotion, Meadowlark will be closing on May 31. We’ve had many of you ask how you could help, which has meant the world. If we could ask anything of you now, it would be to please keep bringing your smiling faces and beautiful authentic energy into the studio as much as you can during May.”
Describing their loyal customers as ‘family’ they added: “Closing up after 12 years is expensive on so many levels, and we would be so grateful if you can shout it from the rooftops - book drop-in classes and use your blocks, bring us your smiles and let’s remember all the joy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.