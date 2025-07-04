An artisanal cheese shop with a branch in Glasgow is set to open its first Edinburgh shop at the site of a popular yoga studio which closed its doors last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starter Culture currently operates a branch in Glasgow and will now have a presence in the Scottish capital after planning permission was granted earlier this week for the shop at 43 Argyle Place near The Meadows.

The unit was formerly occupied by Meadowlark Yoga which closed its doors in May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application is for ‘a shop offering coffee, cold foods, ice creams, soft drinks for consumption’.

Starter Culture currently holds wine and cheese events in its Glasgow shop, with collaborations with local restaurants also adding to its roster of events.

Starter Culture will occupy the former site of Meadowlark yoga | Stuco Design

Announcing the closure last year on social media, Meadowlark Yoga owners said: “With hearts full of gratitude and emotion, Meadowlark will be closing on May 31. We’ve had many of you ask how you could help, which has meant the world. If we could ask anything of you now, it would be to please keep bringing your smiling faces and beautiful authentic energy into the studio as much as you can during May.”

Describing their loyal customers as ‘family’ they added: “Closing up after 12 years is expensive on so many levels, and we would be so grateful if you can shout it from the rooftops - book drop-in classes and use your blocks, bring us your smiles and let’s remember all the joy.”