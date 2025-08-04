With winds as high as 90 mph anticipated, a number of popular tourist attractions have been closed or cancelled - including the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Monday’s performance was cancelled late on Sunday evening ahead of the adverse weather conditions.

Transport services across the city faced disruption, with ScotRail cancelling trains after noon on Monday.

ScotRail said: “Due to these adverse weather conditions, blanket 50mph speed restrictions will be implemented from Network Rail across all our routes. This will mean that significantly fewer than normal services will run today (Monday, 4 August), some lines will be closed all day, and on some routes the last services will be around lunch time.”

The high winds did not dampen the spirits of performers and attendees of the Edinburgh Fringe, with many taking to the streets despite the weather.

Police Scotland had warned against all but necessary travel. A statement said: “There is a high risk of disruption and travel conditions may be hazardous. Extra caution should be taken by all road users. Plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel. Consider delaying travel until conditions improve. If you are travelling on the roads, prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions.”

The Met Office had warned that winds could reach 90 mph in some areas of Scotland, with an upgraded Amber warning issued on Monday.

The Met Office said: ““Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK on Monday. The highest winds are expected across Scotland between late morning and early evening. In some areas high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain. Wind will then slowly start to ease from the west later.”

It added: “Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges. “Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”

