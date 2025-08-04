The first Monday of the Edinburgh festival season has been hit with cancellations due to severe weather warnings as Storm Floris is set to sweep across the country.

An amber weather warning will be in place across Scotland from 10am to 10pm today, Monday August 4th, due to high winds causing disruption to travel and performances in the capital.

Gusts of up to 70mph have been forecast for many parts of the country and are likely to reach 90mph on some exposed coasts, hills, and bridges.

Edinburgh’s long awaited August festival season has been impacted by Storm Floris with many events cancelled over Monday and Tuesday.

The Edinburgh Military Tattoo announced last night that they had cancelled their Monday evening event due to safety concerns.

Sharing the news of the cancellation on Facebook, they wrote: "We’re sorry to announce that due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s performance on 4 August at 9:30 pm.

"We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority.

"All tickets for the 4th August performance will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those wishing to rebook will find up-to-date availability at www.edintattoo.co.uk. "

The Pleasance has also said it had closed its The Green venue in the Pleasance Courtyard; a temporary, tent-like structure. Venue organisers said they were “pro-actively monitoring the situation” over further closures.

Seven shows have been cancelled at the venue. The cancelled shows are toooBKids, Always Win, Benny Shakes, Shame Show, Lunchbox, LEI - LDN and Body Count.

Edinburgh City Council have made the decision to close Princes Street Gardens on Monday due to the storm, meaning The Edinburgh International Festival’s Ceilidh Sessions event on Monday night is also cancelled.

Outdoor performance event, Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick, had to cancel all scheduled performances for the day “for safety reasons”.

Eight shows by the Lady Boys of Bangkok have been cancelled between Monday and Wednesday because their Sabai Pavilion tent at Theatre Big Top on Festival Square off Lothian Road is being dismantled for safety.

Transport will also be impacted making it difficult to travel to the festival as Network Rail announced that several lines in the west and north of the country will be closed from noon on Monday.

Affected lines include Edinburgh to Fife/Perth/Dundee, Perth to Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness, Dunblane to Perth, Inverness to Aberdeen/Wick/Thurso/Kyle of Lochalsh, West Highland Line (Helensburgh Upper – Oban, Fort William and Mallaig).