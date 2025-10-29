Stunning photographs have captured three 30ft poppies which have been painted on pyramids alongside the M8.

Three giant red poppies have been painted on grass pyramids along Scotland's busiest motorway in an appeal to raise money for Poppyscotland.

Situated near Bathgate on the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh, the poppies have been painted each year since 2011.

Three 30ft poppies have been painted on pyramids alongside Scotland's busiest motorway the M8 near Bathgate in West Lothian. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Volunteers used spray paint and stencils to create the 30ft flowers, in the hopes of reminding passing drivers of the sacrifices made by UK troops in wars occurring since 1918.

The eye-catching display is one of many popping up across the UK ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

Poppyscotland announced the display on social media, adding: "If you’re driving along the M8 at Junction 3A Bathgate, keep an eye out for our beautiful painted poppies on the iconic grass pyramids.

"The giant poppies have returned to mark the 2025 Scottish Poppy Appeal. A huge thank you to The Pyramids Business Park and LineMarkUK for helping bring this striking display to life."