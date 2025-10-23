Livingston Aldi deputy store manager celebrates 30 years of service

Vikki Devlin with colleagues Kevin Regan and Katie Munro

Aldi Livingston deputy store manager, Vikki Devlin, is marking an incredible milestone as she celebrates 30 years with the retailer.

Vikki, 53, from Livingston, first joined Aldi in 1995 at the original Bathgate store, before transferring to the Livingston store on Almondvale Road in 1998. Since then, she has become a familiar face to generations of customers, working her way up from Store Assistant to Deputy Store Manager and helping to shape the store’s welcoming, community atmosphere.

Vikki joked: “I’ve spent my whole adult life at Aldi, my whole married life, my son’s whole life, I don’t really remember life before it!”

Reflecting on her early days, Vikki said: “When I started, there were only two Aldi stores in Scotland, and I’d barely heard of it until my aunty told me about the one in Wishaw. The recruitment process was tough - we had to memorise a full price list and sit a test at the end of the week. If you remembered correctly, you were offered a job. Thankfully, I passed!”

Vikki Devlin and Kevin Regan have worked together at Aldi Livingston for 22 years

Over the years, Vikki has seen the Livingston store transform with two major extensions, new technology and countless memories made along the way. “The changes have been incredible,” she said. “When I started, we were cash only and had to introduce a separate card area when they became the more common way to pay. Now we’ve got digital price cards, scanners and card tills, it’s a totally different world.”

Vikki’s three decades with Aldi have been marked by enduring friendships and a real sense of family. “I’ve made some lifelong friends who started as colleagues,” she said. “I’ve worked with Debbie for 23 years and Kevin has been my manager for 22 years. We’ve watched all our kids grow up together - it’s more like a family than colleagues. Our store is unusual in that so many people here have celebrated years of long service, and that’s definitely down to Kevin. He’s completely transformed the shop and the atmosphere.”

Vikki’s warmth and care extend beyond her team to the customers she serves. “There’s one couple, Nan and Davie, who I’ve served my whole career, and now I serve their three daughters too. I always say they’re my adopted parents! I even get them Christmas presents,” she said. “Some customers will queue just to come to my till, and I get birthday cards and pictures from their kids. It’s those moments that make the job so rewarding and special.”

Having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis eight years ago, Vikki says the support from her colleagues has been “tremendous”. “They help me with day-to-day things like setting up the till and are always looking out for me. It’s that kind of support that makes Aldi such a special place to work.”

Over the years, Vikki has also played a big part in supporting and training younger team members. “I’ve helped to train lots of young apprentices who had 101 questions,” she laughed. “Now some of them are managing their own stores across the country.”

Kevin Regan, Store Manager, Aldi Livingston said: “Vikki is the heart of this store. Her warmth, humour and kindness shine through every day, whether she’s supporting a colleague or chatting with customers at the till.

“She’s been a fantastic role model to everyone who’s worked alongside her and has made a real difference to our store and our community. We’re so proud of her and delighted to celebrate this incredible 30-year milestone.”