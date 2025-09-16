Two teenagers charged after spate of car break-ins in Edinburgh
It is understood items were taken from several cars in the Mortonhall, Liberton and Gracemount areas of the city. Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been charged in connection with the thefts.
Officers issued a ‘community alert’ to residents, advising the public to always remove valuable items and park in a well-lit or secure area if possible. Officers will also carry out more patrols in the affected areas but anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious has been urged to call police on 101.
In a separate incident, ‘several vehicle break-ins’ were reported in Clermiston and Corstorphine at around 2.45am on Monday, September 15. Several items were stolen and police are ‘urging residents in the Clerwood Gardens and Caroline Terrace areas to check their vehicles for any missing belongings.’
Locals affected in Clermiston and Corstorphine areas should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0239 of September 15.