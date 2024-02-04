Edinburgh weather: Temperatures set to plummet as snow predicted in Edinburgh this week
Here is the day by day weather forecast for Edinburgh next week.
More snow is on the way this week as temperatures in Edinburgh are set to plummet over the coming days.
The Capital has enjoyed slightly milder temperatures over the last few days, but winter isn't over yet with both the Met Office and the BBC having predicted snow.
Monday
Temperatures will remain around nine or 10 degrees throughout the day, with strong winds and cloudy conditions throughout the day. Persistent rain showers are set to start at around 5pm and continue throughout the night.
Tuesday
Temperatures are set to drop significantly on Tuesday, with highs of six degrees and lows of -1. Light rain is predicted to continue throughout most of the day.
Wednesday
Wednesday is set to be mainly dry with sunny intervals. Temperatures will remain low with highs of four or five degrees and lows of zero.
Thursday
According to the BBC, snow is set to hit the Capital on Thursday. The BBC has predicted it will last from early morning until around midday. Temperatures are set to reach highs on four degrees and lows of one degree.
Friday
Light rain and cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will remain low, with highs of five degrees.
Saturday and Sunday
Snow is set to hit again over the weekend, with sleet showers and light winds forecast over both days. Both days are predicted to see highs of four degrees and lows of one.