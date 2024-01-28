Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as blustery conditions are expected to batter Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The Capital and its surroundiung area is set to see gusts of up to 50mph, with the weather warning in place until 8pm on Sunday.

This could lead to some travel disruption to rail, air, road, bus and ferry journeys, which could be delayed or cancelled due to the conditions.

It comes after two storms – Isha and Jocelyn – wreaked havoc across the country with strong winds, causing chaos in terms of public transport, road travel and general safety.

While it will be very windy on Sunday, it will at least be a mild day, with highs of around 11C. The city could also see a mix of bright skies and showers.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It will be a short-lived windy spell, with gusts reaching 50-60mph in some places but it will not be anything like the recent storms. There could be some localised issues as a result.