Passengers at Edinburgh Airport stunned as suitcase blows across tarmac
The suitcase stayed upright in the high winds.
Passengers were stunned as they watched a suitcase blowing around the tarmac amid Storm Isha.
The storm has brought severe travel disruption to Edinburgh and across Scotland with a yellow warning still in place, after heavy wind and rain battered the country overnight.
Footage captured by Twitter/X user @JamesHampson200 shows a red case being blown across the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport.
Passengers standing inside the airport laughed as they watched on with one questioning how the suitcase hadn’t “tumbled over”.
One commented 'I hope the owner has a tracker. I wouldn't be without mine now'
Another joked 'There's definitely someone in there running around. I can see their feet sticking out the bottom'
It comes after a number of Edinburgh-bound flights were forced to divert to Germany.