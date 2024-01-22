The suitcase stayed upright in the high winds.

Passengers were stunned as they watched a suitcase blowing around the tarmac amid Storm Isha.

The storm has brought severe travel disruption to Edinburgh and across Scotland with a yellow warning still in place, after heavy wind and rain battered the country overnight.

Footage captured by Twitter/X user @JamesHampson200 shows a red case being blown across the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport.

Passengers standing inside the airport laughed as they watched on with one questioning how the suitcase hadn’t “tumbled over”.

One commented 'I hope the owner has a tracker. I wouldn't be without mine now'