Across the capital residents are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding traditional pubs with real ales and comforting pub food. Many of the pubs on the list are steeped in history and have won various awards over the years.
Here are 14 of the cosiest Edinburgh pubs as selected by our readers.
1. The Jolly Judge
Tucked away off the Royal Mile, The Jolly Judge is just about as traditional as an Edinburgh pub can get. Expect low-beamed ceilings, a roaring log fire, relaxed atmosphere and plenty of real ale, malt whisky and pub grub lunches. This year it was name the Edinburgh Pub of the Year for the second year in a row | Third Party
2. Halfway House
Located on the steps that lead Cockburn Street to Market Street, Halfway House is the perfect place was a quick pre-train snifter. It’s tiny in size but has bags of character | Third party
3. The Central Bar
The Central bar at the foot of Leith Walk is an old, locals' bar. It was originally built in 1899, next to Leith's former Central Station which closed in 1972. It has distinctive mosaics on the walls, tall mirrors and big tiled panels of traditional sporting scenes | Google Maps
4. The Conan Doyle
The Conan Doyle is a traditional Scottish pub with bags of character, an eclectic range of real ales, and tasty pub grub. Found at the top of Leith Walk in York Place, this pub gets its name from its proximity to the Sherlock Holmes author's birthplace in Picardy Place | Google Maps
