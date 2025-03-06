The 8 West Lothian nurseries which will close in 2025 after controversial plans backed by council

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:55 BST

Eight nurseries in West Lothian will close their doors after controversial plans were backed by the council.

Proposals to close several active nurseries in West Lothian after the summer term was recommended due to falling numbers of children attending each one. The move will see £1.3 million saved, with the council having claimed it will also result in a better service at the remaining nurseries.

The decision to permanently close eight nurseries was made on March 4.

The local authority advised it has capacity for over 6,814 nursery children but in 2025 had more than 2,000 places unused. It added that even with fewer nursery buildings, West Lothian Council would still have more than enough capacity to meet demand in each of the community areas affected given the availability in local alternative nurseries.

The council’s Education Executive did however agree to keep Glenvue Nursery School in Livingston open. Bathgate West Nursery and Our Lady’s Nursery in Stoneyburn have already closed their doors but six more are scheduled to close by the beginning of August.

Here are the eight West Lothian nurseries to close this year.

Nine West Lothian nurseries were threatened with closure, with eight now set to close their doors by August

1. West Lothian Council 8 nurseries to close

Nine West Lothian nurseries were threatened with closure, with eight now set to close their doors by August | Google Maps

Bathgate West Nursery closed its doors earlier in the year

2. Bathgate West Nursery

Bathgate West Nursery closed its doors earlier in the year | Google Maps

Deans North Nursery opened 2017 in the former creche accommodation within Deans Community High School. It is set to close in July

3. Deans North Nursery

Deans North Nursery opened 2017 in the former creche accommodation within Deans Community High School. It is set to close in July | Google Maps

Fauldhouse Nursery, located within St John the Baptist Primary School is set to close in July

4. Fauldhouse Nursery

Fauldhouse Nursery, located within St John the Baptist Primary School is set to close in July | Google Maps

