Proposals to close several active nurseries in West Lothian after the summer term was recommended due to falling numbers of children attending each one. The move will see £1.3 million saved, with the council having claimed it will also result in a better service at the remaining nurseries.

The decision to permanently close eight nurseries was made on March 4.

The local authority advised it has capacity for over 6,814 nursery children but in 2025 had more than 2,000 places unused. It added that even with fewer nursery buildings, West Lothian Council would still have more than enough capacity to meet demand in each of the community areas affected given the availability in local alternative nurseries.

The council’s Education Executive did however agree to keep Glenvue Nursery School in Livingston open. Bathgate West Nursery and Our Lady’s Nursery in Stoneyburn have already closed their doors but six more are scheduled to close by the beginning of August.

Here are the eight West Lothian nurseries to close this year.

1 . West Lothian Council 8 nurseries to close Nine West Lothian nurseries were threatened with closure, with eight now set to close their doors by August | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bathgate West Nursery Bathgate West Nursery closed its doors earlier in the year | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Deans North Nursery Deans North Nursery opened 2017 in the former creche accommodation within Deans Community High School. It is set to close in July | Google Maps Photo Sales