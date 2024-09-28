From beloved longstanding businesses to award-winning shops emerging on the scene in recent years -Edinburgh residents are spoilt for choice when it comes to fifindingd a venue for sweet treats.
Here are 12 Edinburgh bakeries to visit as suggested by our readers.
1. Sicilian Pastry Shop
Receiving several mentions from our readers, the Sicilian Pastry Shop is one of the best-known bakeries in the capital. One said: “My family and friends has been buying our birthday cakes from here for over 30 years. Light cakes, with fresh cream and fresh fruit, reasonably priced and love their other bakery items, I just wished I lived closer” | NW
2. Babyfaced Baker
The Babyfaced Baker, aka Rhiain Gordon, has become a local sensation since opening on Leith Walk in 2021 – and this year was a finalist in the Scottish Baker of the Year awards. Known for her delicious filled cookies, cinnamon buns and cruffins, The Babyfaced Baker is set to open a Portobello shop later this year | Google Maps
3. Home Bakery
Located in Groathill Road North in Drylaw, Home Bakery serves everything from pies, strawberry tarts, breads and breakfast rolls. One reader said ‘their pies and cakes are terrific with another adding 'and rolls' | Google Maps
4. Tasty Buns Bakery
Located on Bread Street, Tasty Buns Bakery is an award-winning shop that celebrated eight years of trading this year. From sweet buns, celebration cakes to scones and brownies, Tasty Buns will have you covered | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.