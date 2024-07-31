The Leddie: East Lothian boutique hotel and restaurant opens in Aberlady promising ‘unforgettable stay’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Formerly known as the Ducks Inn, the premises in Aberlady has now reopened as ‘The Leddie’ which owners say is the original name for nearby Peffer Burn that runs through the town.
Northern Irish investment firm, Wirefox, acquired the building last year, before renovating the property with the design inspired by the local surroundings ‘that celebrates and transcends the area’s rich history.’
Robert Clark, general manager of The Leddie, said: “The opening of The Leddie marks a significant milestone for us. We have worked tirelessly to create a space that not only provides exceptional comfort and luxury but also embodies the spirit and charm of East Lothian. We are very excited to welcome guests and offer them an unforgettable stay.”
The luxury retreat will offer 27 ‘elegantly designed rooms’, a bar and 70 cover restaurant - with a cosy lounge area featuring ‘a roaring fire and inviting nooks.’ Guests will also be able to enjoy a drink in The Leddie’s spacious front and rear terraces, which owners say is the perfect place to lounge and linger from noon until night.
The hotel’s restaurant seats up to 80 guests, serving a menu that ‘celebrates the rich bounty of East Lothian’s local larder.’ The menu caters to all tastes with everything from small plates - including Kedgeree croquette, curried mayo, rocket salad - to larger plates to include delicious flame grilled steaks, a hearty chicken, bacon & leek pie and the ultimate Leddie beef burger with meat from local East Lothian butchers, John Gilmour.
For more information or to make a room and dining reservation you can visit The Leddie website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.