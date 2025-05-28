The ‘magical spot’ 20 minutes from Edinburgh that Harry Potter fans will love

Double, double toil and trouble! Something magical is brewing in Midlothian – and Harry Potter fans won't want to miss it.

Tucked deep within Vogrie Country Park, the once forgotten first floor of Vogrie House has been completely transformed into a magical world where stories shimmer, potions bubble, and magic lingers in the air. On Friday June 6, the doors will officially open to The Bubbling Toad – a handmade space where imagination takes centre stage, and the everyday world gently slips away.

The Bubbling Toad has something for all ages, from potion classes, fairy trails, handmade crafts beneath a glowing tree to magical stories in a starlit library. Coming soon from summer onwards, they will offer an ever-changing escape room tucked behind a secret hidden door.

Suitable for families and adults alike, they will launch with a Victorian themed escape room, with plans to change the theme every few months. At Christmas time, the team will transform The Fairy Hollow into an Elf’s workshop and The Escape Room will become Santa’s Grotto for a full festive experience for all to enjoy.

The Bubbling Toad offers something truly unique and special with something for everyone, ensuring the space is adaptable and accessible for all, with quiet sessions which will be available across all their experiences.

Lovingly created by Gayanne Potter and her family from Midlothian, The Bubbling Toad is the result of months of vision, craft, and community spirit. What was once a neglected wing is now an immersive escape, filled with twinkling fairy lights, enchanted classrooms, and treasures hidden in every single corner.

The story of The Bubbling Toad is one of transformation. When the council offered Gayanne and her family the first floor of Vogrie House, they saw not decay, but possibility. That first cold January morning, they arrived with paintbrushes, old furniture, storm-felled branches, and a head full of ideas. Room by room, the forgotten mansion was brought back to life, not with contractors or large budgets, but with creativity, craft, and care.

The result is something entirely unique: a handcrafted space that blends artistry, storytelling, and a little bit of mischief.

Gayanne Potter, Founder & Creative Director of The Bubbling Toad, said ahead of the grand opening: “I wanted to create a space that felt magical and enchanting, somewhere families could enjoy a slower pace for a while and reconnect through different imaginative activities. Take time away from screens, just be swept up in the wonder we’ve created in the different rooms. Magic has no age limit and The Bubbling Toad doesn’t either, it’s for everyone.”

For more information on The Bubbling Toad, visit www.thebubblingtoad.com