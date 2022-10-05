Escape Reality Edinburgh

This immersive escape room is perfect for teams of 2 to 6 players, who are keen to be challenged. There are six different games that players can select, with scenarios ranging from escaping from Alcatraz to tracking a dangerous Vampire. Located in the heart of Edinburgh, Escape Reality also has an exclusive bar and social area making the experience perfect for any kind of event.

1 Fountainbridge Square, www.escapereality.com/escape-rooms-uk/edinburgh

Most Popular

Locked in Edinburgh

This escape room is located in Edinburgh’s old Vet School in Summerhall – a atmospheric building steeped in history. There are four different games on offer – all with a different degree of difficulty, so there’s something for everyone. Depending on your choice, you may find yourself in an old laboratory, a dissection room, anatomy theatre or even a small animal hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are 5 of the best escape rooms in Edinburgh, where you can tackle puzzles with family and friends.

Escape Hunt

Conveniently located in the Omni Centre is Escape Hunt – where you can escape reality and enjoy four different challenging games. Here, players can ‘fall down the rabbit hole’ in an Alice in Wonderland themed room, journey to the fabled city of Atlantis, or discover the legendary treasure chest of famed pirate Blackbeard.

Units 3 and 4, Omni Centre, https://escapehunt.com/uk/edinburgh/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escape the Past

This historical escape room centre in Edinburgh’s Southside offers just one game - ‘The Anatomist’. This immersive experience offers a look into a dark and intriguing period of Edinburgh's medical history. Set on the edge of the city’s old surgical district, players are dared to dip their toes into a world of grave robbery, mystery and malpractice, as they enter the study of a 19th century anatomist.

25 Nicolson Square, https://www.escapethepast.co.uk/

Escape Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escape Edinburgh has two locations in the Capital – one on Morrison Street and another on Dalry Road, near Haymarket. A variety of different games are available to choose from, including a Sherlock Holmes themed escape room, where you are tasked with beating the legendary detective and his side-kick Dr Watson to retrieving a vitally important item. Other challenges include finding the cure to a zombie virus, robbing a casino owned by nefarious criminals and finding Harry Houdini's lost workshop.