A popular steakhouse restaurant - which has attracted stars including Paolo Nutini, Gerard Butler and Will Ferrell is set to open in Edinburgh’s city centre next month.

Upon arrival guests will be welcomed by the Maître D' into the bar area

The Spanish Butcher, which opened in Glasgow in 2016, will be the latest addition to the capital’s dining scene when it opens on Friday, May 10 with its stylish 90-cover restaurant at 58A North Castle Street.

Inspired by New York’s vibrant neighbourhood dining scene, owners have created loft-style vibes of the city

Ahead of the opening, owners have shared pictures to give customers a first look at their new Edinburgh location that features mid-century design and RUSK & RUSK’s signature style.

The new restaurant will feature The Spanish Square - a 20-capacity private dining space with dramatic shutters ensuring maximum discretion

James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of RUSK & RUSK said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh will officially open to the public on Friday 10th May. North Castle Street has a remarkable storied history, and we are excited to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital.”

Interior design includes antique smoky mirrors, lush Kentia palms equestrian booths with leather seating

They added: “Our commitment to this new restaurant, and to the city, is very much reflected in the quality and detail of The Spanish Butcher design. We hope our customers love its stylish mid-century aesthetic and welcoming neighbourhood vibe, and we can’t wait to share details soon on the menu!”