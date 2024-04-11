The Spanish Butcher: Edinburgh restaurant announces May opening date for North Castle Street venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular steakhouse restaurant - which has attracted stars including Paolo Nutini, Gerard Butler and Will Ferrell is set to open in Edinburgh’s city centre next month.
The Spanish Butcher, which opened in Glasgow in 2016, will be the latest addition to the capital’s dining scene when it opens on Friday, May 10 with its stylish 90-cover restaurant at 58A North Castle Street.
Ahead of the opening, owners have shared pictures to give customers a first look at their new Edinburgh location that features mid-century design and RUSK & RUSK’s signature style.
James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of RUSK & RUSK said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh will officially open to the public on Friday 10th May. North Castle Street has a remarkable storied history, and we are excited to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital.”
They added: “Our commitment to this new restaurant, and to the city, is very much reflected in the quality and detail of The Spanish Butcher design. We hope our customers love its stylish mid-century aesthetic and welcoming neighbourhood vibe, and we can’t wait to share details soon on the menu!”
The co-founders say The Spanish Butcher showcases some of the finest dry aged beef in the world across their à la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder - and fusing Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.