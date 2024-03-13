Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having cooked up a storm in Glasgow's Merchant City, The Spanish Butcher is set to open its first Edinburgh venue in May.

The highly-rated Galicia meets Brooklyn offering from Louise and James Rusk arrives on the Capital’s North Castle Street as a 90-cover restaurant. The venue will see 45 jobs are being created, including key chef appointments and front of house management.

Diners can expect Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across the à la carte menu, married with the best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder.

The Spanish Butcher opens on Edinburgh's North Castle Street in May 2024.

Specialist cuts of steak and seafood ingredients feature on the menu, including dry-aged prime rib of beef and porterhouse cuts from the Rubia Gallega breed of cattle native to the green pastures of Galicia in north-western Spain. Grilled Presa Iberico, 30-month aged Jamon Iberico de Bellota, whole roasted Shetland monkfish on the bone with chorizo and caperberries, grilled octopus, as well as whole roasted suckling pig to share will also be on the menu. Plus, The Spanish Butcher's appetisers including Gordal olives, Padrón peppers and Manchego truffle fries will be on offer.

Speaking about the new Edinburgh venue, James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of Rusk & Rusk said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher will officially open on North Castle Street in Edinburgh this May. The development has been advancing at great pace since we acquired the building late last year, and we can’t wait to open our doors in around two months’ time.

"Restaurants, for us, are about evoking emotion, storytelling, and creating memories. People not only expect great food and service, but a relaxed, atmospheric space, and we hope our customers love the stylish neighbourhood vibe of The Spanish Butcher in Edinburgh.

“We are particularly proud to be a part of North Castle Street’s storied history, and to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital. Furthermore, the creation of 45 jobs is a significant statement by Rusk & Rusk on the value and ambition we place in this new restaurant, and in the city.