Three teenagers have been charged following a number of racially aggravated assaults in Edinburgh this month.

A 15-year-old boy and two girls aged 13 and 14 were charged in connection with five unprovoked racially aggravated assaults and a three further unprovoked assaults.

All the reported incident happened in the Fountainbridge and Meadows areas of the city on Monday, October 6.

Police Constable Storer from the Community Policing Team said: “Extensive enquiries have been conducted to trace these individuals. No one should be subjected to violence when going about their daily business.

“I want to thank members of the public who contacted police in relation to these incidents and reassure the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”