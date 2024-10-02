Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh dog grooming shop has announced it will close its doors at the end of the month after eight years of trading.

Teddy's, on Montagu Terrace in the north of the city provides a range of dog grooming and bath and brush services as well as ultrasound teeth cleaning for pups. It will remain open for appointments until the end of October.

Owner, Mark McConnell, said the decision ‘comes with mixed emotions’ and he ‘will dearly miss the wonderful dogs and the joy they’ve brought into my days.’

Writing on social media, Mark said: “Thanks to your incredible support, the business has thrived and still does and I am grateful for the success we’ve achieved together over the past eight years.

“It's a hugely positive move for me personally as I will be moving on to pursue other exciting passions in life. Thank you once again for your trust and for being part of Teddy's.”

Speaking to the Evening News, Mark said: “I’ll miss the customers and the dogs - some of the dogs we’ve looked after came in as puppies and they’re still being groomed now.”

The Edinburgh trader, who works alongside co-workers Rachel, Sophie and his furry companion Sprout said creating a calm environment is essential to running a successful dog grooming business.

He said: “We always give our self enough time to work with the dogs, so our staff will only do three or four grooms a day rather than doing 10.

“Around 90 per cent of our grooms are maintenance grooms where we maintain the coat so it doesn’t get matted. There’s been a huge boom in cockapoos and poodle crosses, they’re lovely dogs but high maintenance dogs and need to be groomed regularly which is a big learning curve for their owners.”

Reacting to the news, regulars wished Mark and his team well, but customers added their dogs will miss Teddy’s.One resident described the Inverleith shop as the ‘best groomer in town’ with another adding Teddy’s is the only groomers their dog will go too.