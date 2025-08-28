Drivers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow facing severe delays after serious crash on M8

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 14:07 BST
Drivers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow are facing severe delays after police closed the M8 in both directions due to a serious crash.

Emergency services descended on the major route shortly before 1pm today (Thursday, August 28) following reports of a man having been found injured.

Police have closed the M8 between junctions 5 and 6 and have urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.

The M8 is closed in both directions between junctions 5 and 6.placeholder image
The M8 is closed in both directions between junctions 5 and 6. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The AA Route Planner has reported that there are long tailbacks in the area, with traffic currently moving at around five miles per hour.

A Traffic Scotland spokesman added: “The M8 is closed between J6a Calderbank to J5 Shotts due to a collision. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route at this time and expect delays.”

